March 3 (Reuters) - Forbo Holding AG:

* NET SALES OF CHF 1,282.2 MILLION IN 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1,327.0 MILLION)

* 2019 GROUP PROFIT ROSE BY 0.5% TO CHF 138.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 137.6 MILLION)

* GROUP OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 0.6% TO CHF 176.3 MILLION IN 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 175.3 MILLION)

* FORECASTS A SLIGHT DECREASE IN SALES IN 2020 IN LOCAL CURRENCIES & A SOMEWHAT HIGHER ONE IN GROUP PROFIT VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: