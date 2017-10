Sept 12 (Reuters) - Force Motors Ltd

* Says entered into a non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-Rps)

* Says plans to build dedicated facility under jv at existing premises at Chakan Pune

* Force Motors - term sheet to form an Indian JV co for producing engines (for power generation and rail application), complete power generation systems