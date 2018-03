March 20 (Reuters) - Force Motors Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD APPROVAL FOR ENTERING INTO JV WITH MTU FRIEDRICHSHAFEN GMBH, GERMANY, UNIT OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS

* SAYS IN PROPOSED JV, CO WOULD HOLD 51% OF THE PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL, MTIJ FRIEDRICHSHAFEN GMBH WOULD HOLD 49%

* SAYS JV TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND MARKET ENGINES Source text - bit.ly/2u3xeXp Further company coverage: