BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall, two safety compliance recalls in North America

June 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford issues one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America

* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for four ford police interceptor utility vehicles in U.S. to repair second row seat attachment studs

* Ford says issuing safety recall for about 400,000 2015-17 ford transit van/bus vehicles with medium, long, extended wheelbases, chassis cab/cutaways with medium wheelbases

* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for three Ford Escape vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver knee airbag modules

* Ford Motor Co - not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue regarding 2016 ford escape vehicles

* Ford Motor Co - Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with 2015-17 Ford Transit van/bus vehicles issue

* Ford says not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue related to 2017 ford police interceptor utility vehicles Source text (ford.to/2uhIT0b) Further company coverage: