Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD ISSUES TWO SAFETY RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA‍​

* FORD - ISSUING SAFETY RECALL IN NORTH AMERICA FOR ABOUT 10,610 2018 FORD ESCAPE VEHICLES

* FORD SAYS ISSUING SAFETY COMPLIANCE RECALL IN NORTH AMERICA FOR ABOUT 2,167 2018 FORD MUSTANG VEHICLES Source text: (ford.to/2BmXDTm) Further company coverage: