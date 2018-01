BRIEF-Ford Motor Co Reports Quarterly Adj. Earnings Of $0.39/Share

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* QUARTERLY GAAP REVENUE $41.3 BILLION, UP $2.6 BILLION

* SAYS Q4 AND FY 2017 NET INCOME UP SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO LOWER REMEASUREMENT LOSS ON PENSION & OPEB PLANS AND FAVORABLE TAX PLANNING

* Q4 BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAX (GAAP) WAS $524 MILLION

* FORD MOTOR CO SAYS Q4 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 10 PERCENT AND FY AT 15.3 PERCENT INCLUDES FAVORABLE TAX-PLANNING EFFECTS

* SEES FY 2018 COMPANY OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE, BUT LOWER THAN 2017

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF ABOUT $7.5 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 COMPANY REVENUE FLAT TO MODESTLY HIGHER THAN 2017

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.45 TO $1.70

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 15 PERCENT

* FORD MOTOR CO Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42, REVENUE VIEW $36.99 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FORD MOTOR CO FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.62, REVENUE VIEW $143.85 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FORD MOTOR CO SAYS Q4 ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT DRIVEN BY NORTH AMERICA AND FORD CREDIT

* FORD SAYS FOR FY 2017, PROFIT-SHARING PAYMENTS TO MORE THAN 54,000 ELIGIBLE HOURLY UAW-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES; ABOUT $7,500 FOR EMPLOYEES ON FY BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: