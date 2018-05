May 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD MOTOR COMPANY TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FIRE, PARTS ISSUE

* FORD - TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: