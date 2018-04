BRIEF-Ford Motor Enters Fourteenth Amendment To Credit Agreement Dated Dec 15, 2006

April 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* SAYS LENDERS MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BILLION UNDER FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 15, 2006

* SAYS AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, LENDERS HAVE MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BILLION - SEC FILING

* SAYS AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023

* SAYS AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021

* SAYS ALLOCATION OF $3 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO FORD CREDIT ON AN IRREVOCABLE AND EXCLUSIVE BASIS REMAINS IN PLACE