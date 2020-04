BRIEF-Ford Motor Expects FY 2020 Results Of Operations To Be Adversely Affected

April 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD MOTOR, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS DESPITE UNCERTAINTY OF COVID-19 SITUATION, EXPECT FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* FORD MOTOR, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS FINANCIAL CONDITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN & MAY CONTINUE TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* FORD MOTOR, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS CONTINUED SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO PRODUCTION SCHEDULE WILL HAVE SUBSTANTIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION

* FORD MOTOR, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS CO'S PRODUCTION TRADE PAYABLES CONTINUE TO COME DUE THROUGH APRIL, RESULTING IN DETERIORATION OF CASH FLOW Source : (bit.ly/2JXCukC) Further company coverage: