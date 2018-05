BRIEF-Ford Motor - On May 10, Shareholders Approved 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan

May 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD MOTOR CO - ON MAY 10, 2018, THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY APPROVED THE FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2018 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

* FORD MOTOR CO - PROPOSAL RELATING TO CONSIDERATION OF RECAPITALIZATION PLAN TO PROVIDE THAT ALL OUTSTANDING STOCK HAVE ONE VOTE PER SHARE WAS REJECTED

* FORD MOTOR CO - A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S LOBBYING ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED

* FORD MOTOR CO - A PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON CAFE STANDARDS WAS REJECTED

* FORD MOTOR CO - A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF CO'S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED