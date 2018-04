BRIEF-Ford Motor Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.43

April 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $41.96 BILLION VERSUS $39.15 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $37.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍​QUARTERLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE $39.01 BILLION VERSUS $36.48 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.45 TO $1.70

* SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND ABOUT THE SAME AS 2017

* SEES FY 2018 PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF ABOUT $500 MILLION

* SAYS PLAN TO REDUCE CUMULATIVE CAPITAL SPENDING BY $5 BILLION TO $29 BILLION OVER 2019-2022 TIME FRAME

* SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PERCENT ADJUSTED. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET

* SAYS IS ALSO TARGETING ITS ROIC TO “SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE” BY 2020

* SAYS ACCELERATED 2020 TARGETS ENABLED BY $11.5 BILLION OF COST & EFFICIENCY OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS CO

* SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY

* SAYS GIVEN DECLINING CONSUMER DEMAND & PRODUCT PROFITABILITY, CO WILL NOT INVEST IN NEXT GENERATION OF TRADITIONAL FORD SEDANS FOR NORTH AMERICA

* SAYS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS FORD CAR PORTFOLIO IN N. AMERICA TO TRANSITION TO MUSTANG & FOCUS ACTIVE CROSSOVER COMING OUT NEXT YEAR