BRIEF-Ford Motor Says Expects To Report Revenue Of About $34 Bln In Q1

April 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE OF ABOUT $34 BILLION IN Q1

* Q1 VEHICLE WHOLESALES WERE DOWN 21 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO, LARGELY AS A RESULT OF LOWER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* FORD CREDIT REMAINED ABOVE ITS $25 BILLION LIQUIDITY TARGET WITH $28 BILLION AT THE END OF Q1

* EXPECTS FIRST-QUARTER ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES OF ABOUT NEGATIVE $0.6 BILLION

* ANTICIPATES VALUATION ALLOWANCE ADJUSTMENTS AGAINST DEFERRED-TAX ASSETS OF ABOUT $0.9 BILLION FOR Q1

* CONSIDERING A SCENARIO FOR PHASED RESTART OF PRODUCTION AND ASSOCIATED FUNCTIONS BEGINNING IN Q2

* PRESENT CASH IS SUFFICIENT THROUGH AT LEAST END OF Q3, EVEN WITHOUT RESUMING ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION OR TAKING FURTHER FINANCING ACTIONS

* PRESENTLY, ONLY CO’S JVS IN CHINA, WHERE CORONAVIRUS RISKS DEVELOPED EARLIER & ARE NOW MODERATING, ARE PRODUCING & WHOLESALING VEHICLES

* AS OF APR 9, CO HAD ABOUT $30 BILLION IN CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET

* SEES $0.3 BILLION OF SPECIAL-ITEM CHARGES IN Q1