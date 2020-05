May 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* GEARING UP FOR PHASED RESTART TO NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS BEGINNING NEXT WEEK, INCLUDING RESTARTING VEHICLE PRODUCTION AT KEY PLANTS

* FORD PARTS DISTRIBUTION CENTERS RESUMED FULL OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA THIS WEEK

* HAS PRODUCED MORE THAN 400,000 REUSABLE SURGICAL GOWNS, MAKES MORE THAN 1.5 MILLION FACE SHIELDS A WEEK