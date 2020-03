March 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD MOTOR CO - UAW & FORD LEADERS TO WORK TOGETHER ON HOW TO BEST STRUCTURE PLANT RESTART PLANS

* FORD MOTOR CO - PRODUCTION AT U.S., CANADIAN AND MEXICAN MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WILL BE HALTED AFTER THURSDAY EVENING’S SHIFTS THROUGH MARCH 30

* FORD MOTOR - VEHICLE MANUFACTURING SITES IN COLOGNE,SAARLOUIS IN GERMANY & CRAIOVA FACILITY IN ROMANIA TO TEMPORARILY HALT PRODUCTION STARTING MARCH 19 Source text: (ford.to/2U1cXgr) Further company coverage: