Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD MOTOR CO SAYS OVERALL FORD MOTOR COMPANY U.S. SALES FOR JAN TOTALED 161,143 VEHICLES, A 6.6 PERCENT DECLINE OVER 2017 ‍​

* FORD - "U.S. ECONOMIC FACTORS ARE VERY HEALTHY AND WE'RE SEEING THE EFFECT IN THE AUTO INDUSTRY" Source text: (ford.to/2nBzT4v)