Aug 2 (Reuters) - FORD OTOSAN:

* TO INCREASE THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF THE GÖLCÜK PLANT FROM 290,000 UNITS TO 330,000 UNITS

* THE INVESTMENT WILL COST US$52 MILLION AND PLANNED FOR COMPLETION IN SEPTEMBER 2018

* WHEN FINALIZED, THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN THREE PLANTS WILL RISE FROM 415,000 UNITS PER ANNUM TO 455,000 UNITS PER ANNUM

