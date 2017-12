BRIEF-Ford Outlines Next Phase Of Its China Expansion Strategy​

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* INTRODUCING MORE THAN 50 NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2025

* PLANS TO LOCALLY ASSEMBLE FIVE MORE VEHICLES IN CHINA FOR CHINESE CUSTOMERS STARTING IN 2019

* ALL NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA TO BE INTERNET-CONNECTED BY END 2019

* FORD CONTINUES WORKING WITH BAIDU ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE DEVELOPMENT

* “TO ENABLE FUTURE GROWTH IN CHINA”, CO TO CONTAIN STRUCTURAL COST IN REGION THROUGHOUT 2018

* CO PLANS TO GROW ITS CHINA REVENUE BY 50 PERCENT BY 2025 VERSUS 2017

* STRENGTHENING TIES WITH JV PARTNERS CHANGAN AND JIANGLING IN 2018 & ESTABLISHING A DISTRIBUTION SERVICES DIVISION

* PLANS TO LOCALLY ASSEMBLE FIVE MORE VEHICLES IN CHINA STARTING IN 2019 INCLUDE A LINCOLN PREMIUM SUV, CO'S FIRST GLOBAL ALL-ELECTRIC SMALL SUV