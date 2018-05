BRIEF-Ford Restarting F-150, Super Duty Production Ahead Of Schedule After Fire At Magnesium Parts Supplier

May 16 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD RESTARTING F-150, SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AFTER FIRE AT MAGNESIUM PARTS SUPPLIER

* REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70

* FORD IS RESUMING PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY

* EXPECTS ADVERSE IMPACT OF $0.12 TO $0.14 PER SHARE IN Q2 DUE TO LOST PRODUCTION

* MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

* FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MARKET PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED

* “INVENTORIES OF FORD’S BEST-SELLING F-SERIES PICKUPS AND OTHER VEHICLES REMAIN STRONG”

* PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

* SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY, WITH PRODUCTION TARGETED TO RESTART BY MONDAY AT KENTUCKY TRUCK PLANT & KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: