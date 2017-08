July 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Says will stop producing its B-Max model at its Romanian unit Automobile Craiova in September.

* Says will start producing its smaller sport utility vehicle EcoSport in the fall.

* Says plans to hire an additional 500 people, on top of plans for more than 1,000 new hires announced earlier this year, meaning Ford Romania staff will rise by just under 1,700. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)