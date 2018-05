May 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD SAYS ADDING AN ADDITIONAL 26,000 VEHICLES TO AN EXISTING SAFETY RECALL FOR 2015-17 FORD TRANSIT VEHICLES EQUIPPED WITH TRAILER TOW MODULE

* FORD SAYS RECALL NOW INVOLVES APPROXIMATELY 99,893 VEHICLES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 90,864 IN THE U.S. AND FEDERALIZED TERRITORIES AND 9,029 IN CANADA Source: ford.to/2HNEBVF Further company coverage: