* - “BUILDING OUR AV BUSINESS IN MULTIPLE CITIES IN PREPARATION FOR A 2021 PRODUCTION LAUNCH‍​”

* - FROM 2018 FORD WILL HAVE 3 OPERATING SEGMENTS, AUTOMOTIVE, MOBILITY, AND FORD CREDIT

* - WE DO NOT EXPECT THE IMPACT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM TO BE MATERIAL FOR 2017

* SAYS EMPLOYEES WILL NOT BE GIVEN PAY INCREASE OR BONUSES AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM

* - EXPECTED OPERATING TAX RATE FOR 2017 IS ABOUT 15%, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

* SAYS EXPECTED 2018 FY TAX RATE IS ABOUT 15% WITH AN ONGOING RATE OF ABOUT 18%

* - PRELIMINARY 4Q 2017 COMPANY GAAP REVENUE $41.3 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $37.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S