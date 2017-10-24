FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ford says John Casesa, group vice president, Global Strategy to leave
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Ford says John Casesa, group vice president, Global Strategy to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford announces senior leadership changes

* ‍kumar Galhotra to add global marketing responsibilities to his current role leading Lincoln​

* ‍dale Wishnousky to lead Manufacturing, Ford of Europe, succeeding Linda Cash​

* ‍joy Falotico, Ford Credit chairman and CEO, and group vice president of Ford Motor Company, now reports to Ford CEO Jim Hackett​

* ‍birgit Behrendt is named to a newly created position leading joint ventures, alliances and commercial affairs, Ford of Europe​

* John Casesa elects to leave Ford​

* John Casesa, group vice president, Global Strategy, elected to leave, as company realigns Global Strategy function​

* Going forward, Global Strategy function will report to Bob Shanks, executive vice president and CFO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.