BRIEF-Ford Temporarily Suspends European Production In Response To Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS EUROPEAN PRODUCTION IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS; HELPS CONTAINMENT EFFORTS

* FORD MOTOR CO - VEHICLE AND ENGINE PRODUCTION SUSPENDED AT FORD’S MAIN MANUFACTURING SITES IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE FROM THURSDAY, MARCH 19

* FORD MOTOR CO - TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO LAST FOR A NUMBER OF WEEKS

* FORD MOTOR - VEHICLE MANUFACTURING SITES IN COLOGNE & SAARLOUIS IN GERMANY, CRAIOVA FACILITY IN ROMANIA WILL TEMPORARILY HALT PRODUCTION FROM MAR 19

* FORD MOTOR CO - COMPONENT SUPPLIES TO FORD MANUFACTURING SITES IN EUROPE HAVE BEEN INCREASINGLY INTERRUPTED

* FORD MOTOR CO - IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS AT CO’S FACILITIES SO FAR HAS BEEN LIMITED

* FORD MOTOR - VALENCIA ASSEMBLY AND ENGINE FACILITY IN SPAIN ALREADY TEMPORARILY HALTED PRODUCTION FROM MARCH 16

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD DEALERSHIPS ARE CONTINUING TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL MAINTENANCE AND SERVICE ACROSS EUROPE

* FORD MOTOR CO - SALES OF VEHICLES ACROSS INDUSTRY HAVE DECLINED

* FORD MOTOR CO - WORKING REMOTELY POLICY FOR EMPLOYEES WILL CONTINUE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE