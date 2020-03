BRIEF-Ford To Produce 50,000 Ventilators In Michigan In Next 100 Days Partnering With GE Healthcare Will Help Coronavirus Patients

March 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD TO PRODUCE 50,000 VENTILATORS IN MICHIGAN IN NEXT 100 DAYS; PARTNERING WITH GE HEALTHCARE WILL HELP CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 50,000 OF VENTILATORS WITHIN NEXT 100 DAYS, WITH ABILITY TO PRODUCE 30,000 A MONTH THEREAFTER AS NEEDED

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD, IN COLLABORATION WITH GE HEALTHCARE, WILL LEVERAGE DESIGN OF AIRON CORP.’S FDA-CLEARED VENTILATOR TO PRODUCE IN MICHIGAN

* FORD MOTOR CO - EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 1,500 VENTILATORS BY END OF APRIL, 12,000 BY END OF MAY AND 50,000 BY JULY 4

* FORD MOTOR - FORD’S RAWSONVILLE PLANT TO PRODUCE VENTILATORS NEARLY AROUND CLOCK, WITH 500 PAID VOLUNTEER UAW-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES WORKING ON 3 SHIFTS

* FORD MOTOR CO - AT FULL PRODUCTION, FORD PLANS TO MAKE 7,200 AIRON-LICENSED MODEL A-E VENTILATORS PER WEEK