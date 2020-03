BRIEF-Ford Works With 3M, GE To Speed Production Of Respirators, Ventilators

March 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD WORKS WITH 3M, GE, UAW TO SPEED PRODUCTION OF RESPIRATORS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS, VENTILATORS FOR CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD IS WORKING WITH 3M TO MANUFACTURE AT SCALE POWERED AIR-PURIFYING RESPIRATORS

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD, IN COOPERATION WITH UAW, WILL ASSEMBLE MORE THAN 100,000 CRITICALLY NEEDED PLASTIC FACE SHIELDS PER WEEK

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD AND 3M ARE COLLABORATING ON NEW DESIGN FOR AIR-PURIFYING RESPIRATORS

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD IS EXPLORING PRODUCTION OF NEW PAPR IN A FORD FACILITY IN ADDITION TO 3M PRODUCTION

* FORD MOTOR CO - FORD AND GE HEALTHCARE ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO EXPAND PRODUCTION OF A SIMPLIFIED VERSION OF GE HEALTHCARE’S EXISTING VENTILATOR DESIGN

* FORD MOTOR CO - “FORD ALSO WILL LEVERAGE ITS IN-HOUSE 3D PRINTING CAPABILITY TO PRODUCE DISPOSABLE RESPIRATORS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS”

* FORD MOTOR CO - 3M EXPLORING ALL AVAILABLE OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER EXPAND 3M’S CAPACITY AND GET HEALTHCARE SUPPLIES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE

* FORD MOTOR CO - SIMPLIFIED VERSION OF GE HEALTHCARE’S VENTILATORS COULD BE PRODUCED AT A FORD MANUFACTURING SITE IN ADDITION TO A GE LOCATION.

* FORD - FIRST 1,000 FACE SHIELDS WILL BE TESTED THIS WEEK AT DETROIT MERCY, HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEMS AND DETROIT MEDICAL CENTER SINAI-GRACE HOSPITALS

* FORD MOTOR CO - ROUGHLY 75,000 OF FACE SHIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE FINISHED THIS WEEK

* FORD MOTOR - MORE THAN 100,000 FACE SHIELDS PER WEEK WILL BE PRODUCED AT FORD SUBSIDIARY TROY DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING’S FACILITIES IN PLYMOUTH, MICH.

* FORD MOTOR CO - EVALUATING A SEPARATE EFFORT NOT INVOLVING GE HEALTHCARE WITH U.K. GOVERNMENT TO PRODUCE ADDITIONAL VENTILATORS.

* FORD MOTOR CO - REACQUIRING 165,000 N95 RESPIRATORS FROM CHINA THAT WERE ORIGINALLY SENT BY FORD TO CHINA EARLIER THIS YEAR TO HELP COMBAT CORONAVIRUS.