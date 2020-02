Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* “FOREIGN OBJECT DEBRIS” FOUND IN UNDELIVERED BOEING 737 MAX PLANES - CNBC

* BOEING SAYS WILL INSPECT ALL UNDELIVERED 737 MAX PLANES - CNBC

* BOEING SAYS "FOREIGN OBJECT DEBRIS" FOUND IN UNDELIVERED 737 MAX PLANES WILL NOT IMPACT PLANE'S RETURN TO SERVICE - CNBC Source text: cnb.cx/2SWzw3V Further company coverage: