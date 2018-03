March 20 (Reuters) - Forescout Technologies Inc:

* FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF FOLLOW-ON OFFERING

* FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍OFFERING 500,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, SELLING STOCKHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 3.9 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $29PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: