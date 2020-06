June 5 (Reuters) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd :

* FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS - HAS STARTED DEVELOPING MASS SCREENING SOLUTION FOR DETECTION OF COVID-19 SYMPTOMS BASED ON VISIBLE-LIGHT AND THERMAL CAMERAS

* FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS - HAS SUBMITTED PATENT APPLICATION TO U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE