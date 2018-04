April 13 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy LP:

* FORESIGHT ENERGY LP SAYS ON APRIL 11, CO’S UNIT HILLSBORO ENERGY LLC FILED APPROPRIATE PLEADINGS AGAINST WPP LLC - SEC FILING

* PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS Source text: [bit.ly/2Hy28KR] Further company coverage: