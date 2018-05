BRIEF-Foresight Energy Posts Qtrly Coal Sales Of $238.4 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy LP:

* QTRLY COAL SALES OF $238.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF NEARLY 5% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNER UNITS OF $0.12 PER COMMON UNIT

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNER UNITS OF $0.18 PER SUBORDINATED UNIT

* TOTAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $70 AND $80 MILLION

* FOR 2018 PROJECTING SALES VOLUMES TO BE BETWEEN 21.5 AND 22.8 MILLION TONS

* FORESIGHT EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $280 TO $310 MILLION FOR 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2jKqq9v] Further company coverage: