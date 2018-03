BRIEF-Foresight Energy Reports Qtrly Total Revenue of $284.6 Mln Versus $252.9 Mln

March 7 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy Lp:

* REPORTS FULL-YEAR1 AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FORESIGHT ENERGY - ‍ BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER APPROVED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.0565 PER UNIT FROM RETAINED EXCESS CASH FLOW​

* COAL SALES WERE $282.4 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $251.0 MILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* SEES ‍ 2018 SALES VOLUMES TO BE BETWEEN 21.5 AND 22.8 MILLION TONS​

* TOTAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $70 AND $80 MILLION

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $280 TO $310 MILLION​ FOR 2018

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS/LIMITED PARTNER UNIT FOR COMMON UNITHOLDERS $0.49​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $284.6 MILLION VERSUS $252.9 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $264.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: