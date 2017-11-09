FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foresight Energy reports third quarter 2017 results
November 9, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Foresight Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy Lp:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Total 2017 capital expenditures are estimated to be between $72 and $77 million

* For 2017, Foresight currently expects to generate adjusted EBITDA in a range of $290 to $300 million

* For 2017, sales volumes to be between 21.3 and 21.7 million tons, with over 5 million tons expected to be sold into international market

* Qtrly total revenues $232.4 million versus $230.8 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

