BRIEF-Foresight Solar Fund Reaffirms FY20 Dividend Target

March 27 (Reuters) - Foresight Solar Fund Ltd:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* YEAR TO DATE IN FY20 THERE HAS BEEN NO OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION LINKED TO COVID-19

* FORESIGHT ANTICIPATES THAT THERE MAY BE A FURTHER SHORT-TERM REDUCTION IN POWER PRICES DUE TO AN ANTICIPATED DROP IN DEMAND,

* POWER PRICES ARE FORECAST TO IMPROVE OVER MEDIUM TERM.

* CURRENTLY NO EVIDENCE TO SUGGEST THAT COVID-19 WILL MATERIALLY AFFECT COMPANY’S OPERATIONAL OR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.

* COMPANY IS NOT CURRENTLY BUDGETING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS CASH FLOWS

* RE-AFFIRMS ITS FY 2020 DIVIDEND TARGET OF 6.91 PENCE PER SHARE.