BRIEF-Forest City Announces Conclusion Of Strategic Review Process And Substantial Board Refreshment

* FOREST CITY ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS AND SUBSTANTIAL BOARD REFRESHMENT

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - ‍AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $400 MILLION​

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - BOARD TO BE RECONSTITUTED WITH MAJORITY NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - DETERMINATION TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE STANDALONE PLAN

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - ‍ HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH STARBOARD VALUE LP, SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP​

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST - FINANCIAL ADVISORS COMMUNICATED WITH OVER 50 POTENTIALLY INTERESTED BUYERS DURING INITIAL STAGE OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST - UNDER AGREEMENTS, 9 CURRENT DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO RESIGN FROM BOARD; JAMES RATNER TO BECOME INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - EACH OF STARBOARD AND SCOPIA WILL HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT ONE ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR TO BOARD

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - AFTER COMPLETION OF ONBOARDING, APPOINTMENTS, BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 13 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM WILL BE INDEPENDENT