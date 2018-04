BRIEF-Forest City Joint Venture Acquires Interests In Five Assets At University Park At MIT Mixed-Use Life Science Campus

April 26 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc:

* FOREST CITY JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES INTERESTS IN FIVE ASSETS AT UNIVERSITY PARK AT MIT MIXED-USE LIFE SCIENCE CAMPUS

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - TRANSACTION VALUES PARTNER’S SHARE OF ASSETS AT A TOTAL OF $302 MILLION, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

* FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC - JV BETWEEN CO, MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY CLOSED DEAL OF INTEREST OF FOREST CITY'S PARTNER IN THREE OFFICE BUILDINGS