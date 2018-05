May 3 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc:

* FOREST CITY REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP FFO PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 REVENUE $209.9 MILLION VERSUS $216 MILLION

* Q1 NET EARNINGS $0.73 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)