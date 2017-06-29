FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Forestar terminates its previously announced merger agreement with Starwood Capital
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Forestar terminates its previously announced merger agreement with Starwood Capital

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc

* Forestar announces agreement with D.R. Horton and terminates Starwood merger agreement

* Forestar also announced today that it has terminated its previously announced merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group

* Entered into definitive agreement with D.R. Horton under which D.R. Horton will acquire 75 pct of outstanding shares of co common stock for $17.75 per share in cash

* ‍Forestar is also announcing cancellation of its special meeting of stockholders which was scheduled to be held on July 7, 2017​

* Says Forestar paid Starwood a $20 million termination fee

* As part of transaction, forestar and D.R. Horton will enter into a stockholder's agreement and a master supply agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.