FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Forever 21 provides notice of payment card security incident
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 14, 2017 / 8:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Forever 21 provides notice of payment card security incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Forever 21:

* Notifying customers that a third party suggested there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards used at certain of co’s stores ​

* Immediately began investigation of its payment card systems and engaged a security and forensics firm to assist​

* The company’s investigation is focused on card transactions in Forever 21 stores from March 2017 - October 2017​

* It appears only certain point of sale devices in some Forever 21 stores were affected when encryption on those devices was not operating​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.