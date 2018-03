March 22 (Reuters) - FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* SIGNS LICENCE AGREEMENT WITH EVILCOGAMES FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ‘STAR STORY: THE HORIZON ESCAPE’ GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM ‍​

* SEES PREMIERE OF THE GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM IN Q2‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)