May 3 (Reuters) - FORFARMERS NV:

* ANNOUNCEMENT INTENDED ACQUISITION 60% STAKE IN TASOMIX

* ON TRACK WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF VARIOUS PILLARS OF OUR HORIZON 2020 STRATEGY - CEO

* IN Q1 GROSS PROFIT GROWTH IN ALL CLUSTERS

* Q1 VOLUME TOTAL FEED: GROWTH, DRIVEN BY CLUSTERS NETHERLANDS AND GERMANY/BELGIUM, SMALL DECREASE IN UK

* IN Q1 2018, VOLUME GROWTH WAS DRIVEN NEARLY COMPLETELY BY ORGANIC GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)