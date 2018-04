April 26 (Reuters) - FORFARMERS NV:

* APPOINTMENT OF CEES DE JONG AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF FORFARMERS SUPERVISORY BOARD

* APPOINTMENT TO TAKE EFFECT AFTER GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS THAT WILL TAKE PLACE TODAY

* MR DE JONG WILL SUCCEED MR JAN EGGINK