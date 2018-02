BRIEF-Forfarmers Creates Joint Venture With Tasomix In Poland

Feb 20 (Reuters) - FORFARMERS NV:

* SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OWNERS OF POLISH COMPANY TASOMIX TO ACQUIRE 60% OF THEIR SHARES

* FORFARMERS ACQUIRES A BUSINESS WITH TWO OPERATIONAL PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND ONE NEW FACILITY, WHICH IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

* AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FORFARMERS WILL MAKE A FIRST PAYMENT OF PLN 234 MILLION (CURRENTLY APPROXIMATELY EUR 56 MILLION)

* FORFAMERS WILL RECEIVE 60% OF SHARES AND PAY PLN 234 MILLION IN CASH

* SECOND PAYMENT WILL BE MADE IN 2021 AND IS DEPENDENT ON ACHIEVING SPECIFIED TARGETS

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES POSSIBILITY FOR FORFARMERS TO OVER TIME OBTAIN REMAINING SHARES.

* TASOMIX IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE.