BRIEF-Forfarmers FY Gross Profit Up At 419.8 Million Euros

March 13 (Reuters) - Forfarmers Nv:

* FY GROSS PROFIT: UP 3.0% TO EUR 419,8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.21‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.11 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 ‍UNDERLYING EBITDA: UP 8.3% TO EUR 101.4 MILLION ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH​

* ‍EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO CLOSE TRANSACTION FOR ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT OF TASOMIX IN COMING MONTHS​

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 PER ORDINARY SHARE‍​

* EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY €40 MILLION TO €45 MILLION (2017: €38.2 MILLION) IN 2018 IN SUPPLY CHAIN OPTIMISATION PLANS‍​

