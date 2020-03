BRIEF-Forgame Holdings Updates On Coronavirus Impact

March 10 (Reuters) - Forgame Holdings Ltd:

* BEIJING XIGUA’S PHYSICAL STORES UNDER GROUP WERE SEVERELY AFFECTED DUE TO EPIDEMIC

* AGREED WITH BEIJING XIGUA’S PROPOSAL ON RETAINING NOT MORE THAN 10 BEST PERFORMING DIRECT SALES STORES

* OTHER THAN 10 STORES, TO CLOSE DOWN OTHER DIRECT SALES STORES WHICH EXPECT DECREASE IN REVENUE DUE TO EPIDEMIC

* ELECTED TO REQUEST FROM VENDOR, KONGZHONG GROUP & BEIJING XIGUA FOR COMPENSATION BY WAY OF CASH OF ABOUT RMB150.2 MILLION