March 25 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FORGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. - ENTERED INTO A RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND OPTION AGREEMENT WITH HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

* FORGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. - ROCHE HAS AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE FG-LPXC LUNG PROGRAM FROM FORGE

* FORGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $190.5 MILLION IN TOTAL PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: