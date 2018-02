Feb 27 (Reuters) - FORIS AG:

* FY OPERATING RESULT OF EUR 1.318 MILLION (COMPARED TO THE PLANNING OF EUR 1.093 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 1.306 MILLION (COMPARED TO THE PLANNING OF EUR 0.891 MILLION)