BRIEF-Form Holdings Q2 revenue rose 44 pct to $16.4 mln- SEC Filing
August 9, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Form Holdings Q2 revenue rose 44 pct to $16.4 mln- SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Form Holdings Corp

* Q2 revenue rose 44 percent to $16.4 million

* Form Holdings Corp - ‍for Q2 of fiscal 2017, company reported total revenue of $16.4 million, an increase of 44% - SEC filing​

* Form Holdings Corp - ‍operating loss from continuing operations was $5.1 million for Q2 fiscal 2017 as compared to a loss of $9.7 million in Q2 of fiscal 2016​

* Form Holdings Corp - ‍reaffirming previously issued guidance for 2017 of over $70 million of consolidated revenue​ Source text: (bit.ly/2upWt6j) Further company coverage:

