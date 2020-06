June 23 (Reuters) - Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* FORMA THERAPEUTICS - RESTATED CERTIFICATE AMENDS, RESTATES CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO AUTHORIZE 147.5 MILLION SHARES OF VOTING COMMON STOCK

* FORMA THERAPEUTICS - RESTATED CERTIFICATE AMENDS AND RESTATES CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO AUTHORIZE 2.5 MILLION SHARES OF NON-VOTING COMMON STOCK