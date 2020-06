June 15 (Reuters) -

* FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 11.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $16.00 AND $18.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS - TO USE ABOUT $115 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO DEVELOP FT-4202 IN SCD, INCLUDING COMPLETION OF ONGOING PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL Source text: (bit.ly/3e53rQK)