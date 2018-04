April 11 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority

* ANDREW TYRIE TO BE CHAIR OF COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY

* APPOINTMENT HEARING BY THE BUSINESS, ENERGY AND INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY SELECT COMMITTEE

* THE CURRENT CMA CHAIR, DAVID CURRIE, WILL STEP DOWN AFTER THE NEW CHAIR HAS BEEN CONFIRMED Source text: bit.ly/2GMQP4a